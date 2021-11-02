The Flowr Co. (OTCMKTS:FLWPF) Short Interest Up 39.0% in October

The Flowr Co. (OTCMKTS:FLWPF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,600 shares, a growth of 39.0% from the September 30th total of 40,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS FLWPF opened at $0.08 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.09. The Flowr has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.55.

The Flowr Company Profile

The Flowr Corporation cultivates, produces, and sells cannabis in Canada. It also has operations in Canada, Europe, and Australia. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

