The GEO Group (GEO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect The GEO Group to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $565.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The GEO Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect The GEO Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE:GEO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.33. 28,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,828,155. The GEO Group has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.74.
A number of research firms recently commented on GEO. TheStreet raised shares of The GEO Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.
The GEO Group Company Profile
The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.
