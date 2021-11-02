The GEO Group (GEO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect The GEO Group to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $565.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The GEO Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect The GEO Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:GEO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.33. 28,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,828,155. The GEO Group has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.74.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The GEO Group stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 108.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,462 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on GEO. TheStreet raised shares of The GEO Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

