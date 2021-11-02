The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “£190” Price Target for Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR)

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) has been assigned a £190 ($248.24) price objective by The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 45.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a £158 ($206.43) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £162.90 ($212.83) to £172.50 ($225.37) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a £175 ($228.64) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a £117 ($152.86) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of £166.54 ($217.58).

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock opened at £130.40 ($170.37) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is £144.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is £139.34. The company has a market cap of £22.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -312.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of £117 ($152.86) and a 12-month high of £196.81 ($257.13).

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

