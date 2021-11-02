The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from The Gorman-Rupp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

The Gorman-Rupp has increased its dividend payment by 25.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. The Gorman-Rupp has a dividend payout ratio of 52.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSE GRC opened at $42.48 on Tuesday. The Gorman-Rupp has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $43.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.97 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.55.

The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 8.09%.

In related news, Director Christopher H. Lake sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $59,381.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Gorman-Rupp stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,675 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.74% of The Gorman-Rupp worth $6,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 55.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Gorman-Rupp

The Gorman-Rupp Co engages in the design, manufacture, and global marketing of pumps and pump systems. Its pump models include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, submersible, rotary gear, diaphragm, engine-driven, and priming assist pumps as well as packaged pump stations. The firm offers its products to fire protection, municipal, industrial, agriculture, construction, petroleum, and original equipment manufacturer.

