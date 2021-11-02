The Hershey’s (HSY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2021

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their buy rating on shares of The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) in a report released on Monday, LiveTradingNews reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered The Hershey from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hershey presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $183.55.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $174.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.44. The Hershey has a twelve month low of $139.18 and a twelve month high of $182.71.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Hershey will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.23%.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $51,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kristen J. Riggs sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total value of $308,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,721 shares of company stock valued at $2,958,315 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at $387,000. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in The Hershey by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 47,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in The Hershey by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 33,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its position in The Hershey by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 110.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,343,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Analyst Recommendations for The Hershey (NYSE:HSY)

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.