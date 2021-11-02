The Hershey’s (HSY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their buy rating on shares of The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) in a report released on Monday, LiveTradingNews reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered The Hershey from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hershey presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $183.55.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $174.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.44. The Hershey has a twelve month low of $139.18 and a twelve month high of $182.71.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Hershey will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.23%.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $51,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kristen J. Riggs sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total value of $308,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,721 shares of company stock valued at $2,958,315 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at $387,000. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in The Hershey by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 47,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in The Hershey by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 33,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its position in The Hershey by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 110.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,343,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

