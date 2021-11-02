The Manitowoc (MTW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect The Manitowoc to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. The Manitowoc has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $463.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.74 million. The Manitowoc had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 4.56%. On average, analysts expect The Manitowoc to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get The Manitowoc alerts:

NYSE MTW opened at $22.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $785.51 million, a PE ratio of 49.87 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.24. The Manitowoc has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $28.33.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Manitowoc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Manitowoc from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.60.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Manitowoc stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) by 113.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,351 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.50% of The Manitowoc worth $4,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for The Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.