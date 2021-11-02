The Marcus (MCS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect The Marcus to post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. The Marcus had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 60.83%. The company had revenue of $92.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.05 million. On average, analysts expect The Marcus to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MCS stock opened at $19.40 on Tuesday. The Marcus has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $24.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $609.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.54.

A number of analysts have commented on MCS shares. Barrington Research reduced their target price on The Marcus from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley lifted their target price on The Marcus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Marcus stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 297,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.95% of The Marcus worth $6,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

The Marcus Company Profile

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

