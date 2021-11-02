The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Announces Earnings Results

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.

NYSE:MOS traded down $3.80 on Tuesday, reaching $37.66. The stock had a trading volume of 845,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,034,247. The company has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.27. The Mosaic has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $43.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MOS shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. HSBC raised shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.31.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

