The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. The Mosaic had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS.

NYSE MOS traded down $3.91 on Tuesday, reaching $37.55. 787,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,034,247. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Mosaic has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $43.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC raised shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.31.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

