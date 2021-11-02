The Sandbox Market Capitalization Reaches $2.35 Billion (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 59.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. One The Sandbox coin can currently be purchased for about $2.63 or 0.00004295 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion and $8.18 billion worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded 218.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $93.40 or 0.00152615 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00008462 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00006447 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $339.69 or 0.00555059 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000378 BTC.

The Sandbox Coin Profile

SAND is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 892,246,119 coins. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en . The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

