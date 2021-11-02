The Timken (NYSE:TKR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. The Timken had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS.

TKR opened at $72.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.88. The Timken has a 1-year low of $60.12 and a 1-year high of $92.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Timken stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 210.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 684,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 464,666 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.90% of The Timken worth $55,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on The Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on The Timken in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on The Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

About The Timken

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

