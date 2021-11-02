The Timken (NYSE:TKR) Price Target Increased to $78.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Loop Capital from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.63% from the stock’s current price.

TKR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on The Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on The Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on The Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on The Timken from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Timken presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.10.

TKR stock opened at $72.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.72. The Timken has a 1-year low of $60.12 and a 1-year high of $92.39.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The Timken had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Timken will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Timken by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 153,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in The Timken by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 10,453 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its position in The Timken by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in The Timken by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in The Timken by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

