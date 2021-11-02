The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 80.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,930 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 388,627 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $6,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 72.6% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,295,242 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $87,324,000 after acquiring an additional 544,951 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 6.5% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,973 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $284,000. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on TJX. MKM Partners raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Guggenheim raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Loop Capital cut The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The TJX Companies stock opened at $66.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $80.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.38. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.11 and a 52 week high of $76.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 335.48%.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.