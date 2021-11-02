The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.050-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:WU traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.27. 8,511,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,291,904. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.82. The Western Union has a one year low of $18.14 and a one year high of $26.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.99.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 424.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Western Union will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WU. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of The Western Union from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of The Western Union from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised shares of The Western Union from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of The Western Union from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.60.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

