The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $28.54 on Tuesday. The Williams Companies has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America started coverage on The Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on The Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded The Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

The Williams Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the pipeline company to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,231,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

