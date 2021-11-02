Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) Coverage Initiated at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

THRX has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ THRX opened at $17.13 on Monday. Theseus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $24.54.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving the lives of cancer patients through the discovery, development and commercialization of transformative targeted therapies. The company’s principal product candidate includes THE-630. Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

