TheStreet Upgrades Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Portland General Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.33.

POR opened at $50.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $39.01 and a 1-year high of $52.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.73.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.87 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 62.55%.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 5,100 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $264,537.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,436.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Carter Mcfarland sold 1,037 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $51,227.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,087 shares in the company, valued at $251,297.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,637 shares of company stock valued at $390,960. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of POR. Adalta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 43,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 138.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 13,970 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 73.6% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 36,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 15,548 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 22.5% during the second quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 45,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 8,401 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,166,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,834,000 after buying an additional 55,602 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

