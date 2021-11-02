Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $122.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $118.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $118.72 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.87. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of $78.04 and a 52 week high of $120.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $58.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.45.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 111.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 88.04%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 171.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

