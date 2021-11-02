TIO Networks (CVE:TNC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.33

TIO Networks Corp. (CVE:TNC)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.33 and traded as high as C$3.33. TIO Networks shares last traded at C$3.33, with a volume of 21,710 shares trading hands.

The firm's fifty day moving average price is C$3.33.

About TIO Networks (CVE:TNC)

TIO Networks Corp. (TIO) is an information technology company. The Company specializes in processing bill payment transactions through a secure Internet enabled platform. The Company’s segments include West, Central and East. The Company operates as a payments technology company, and combines software platforms and payment processing capabilities to serve its customers.

