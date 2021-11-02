TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$154.50.

X has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$152.00 to C$154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of TMX Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of X stock opened at C$134.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.92. TMX Group has a 1 year low of C$120.13 and a 1 year high of C$145.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$137.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$135.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.27.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.69 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$245.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$239.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TMX Group will post 7.1599997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.64%.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

