Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Holdings Boosted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 604,405 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,268 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.49% of Toll Brothers worth $34,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Diker Management LLC lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 3.6% in the second quarter. Diker Management LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 30.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,459 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 274.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $61.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 5.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.56. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.95 and a 1 year high of $68.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.90.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

TOL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.03.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

