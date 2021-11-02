TON Token (TON) Price Up 35.9% This Week

TON Token (CURRENCY:TON) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 2nd. TON Token has a market capitalization of $807,390.22 and approximately $60,454.00 worth of TON Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TON Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, TON Token has traded up 35.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00050766 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $139.25 or 0.00218674 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00012245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.58 or 0.00093563 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004339 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

TON Token Coin Profile

TON is a coin. Its launch date was May 9th, 2020. TON Token’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,827,685 coins. The official website for TON Token is toncommunity.org . TON Token’s official Twitter account is @CommunityTon

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokamak Network is a platform designed to assure decentralized and secure property the same as Ethereum Main chain while supporting a high level of scalability and extendability. Each Dapp is built easily for a specific purpose through Tokamak Network. Tokamak Network has each Dapp to operate in its own chain. Layer 2 chains are connected to Ethereum’s Main Chain via the Tokamak Protocol. The Tokamak TON token is used as an incentive to correctly decentralize the Tokamak Layer 2 chain. The service operator must deposit TON to open the Layer 2 chain. If the chain runs properly, this deposit will gradually increase. However, if there is a technical issue in the chain and someone who finds problem raises an issue, and then, the deposit as a reward will go to that person (challenger). Moreover, TON is also used to charge Stamina, which is the transaction fee in Layer 2 chain. The stamina will be recharged after a certain period. It does not disappear until it is withdrawn. “

Buying and Selling TON Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TON Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TON Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TON Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

