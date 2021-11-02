Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Short Interest Update

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,000 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the September 30th total of 233,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 30.3 days.

OTCMKTS TOSCF opened at $17.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.92. Tosoh has a 12 month low of $16.89 and a 12 month high of $21.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tosoh from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Tosoh Company Profile

Tosoh Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of basic chemicals, petrochemicals, fine chemicals, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Petrochemicals, Chlor-alkali, Specialty, Engineering, and Others. The Petrochemical segment offers olefins and polymers. The Chlor-alkali segment provides caustic soda, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride, high-performance polyurethane, organic chemicals, urethane raw materials, and cement.

