Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Short Interest Update

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,000 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the September 30th total of 233,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 30.3 days.

OTCMKTS TOSCF opened at $17.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.92. Tosoh has a 12 month low of $16.89 and a 12 month high of $21.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tosoh from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Tosoh Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of basic chemicals, petrochemicals, fine chemicals, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Petrochemicals, Chlor-alkali, Specialty, Engineering, and Others. The Petrochemical segment offers olefins and polymers. The Chlor-alkali segment provides caustic soda, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride, high-performance polyurethane, organic chemicals, urethane raw materials, and cement.

