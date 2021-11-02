Total Energy Services Inc Purchases 400,300 Shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Stock

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) insider Total Energy Services Inc bought 400,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.89 per share, with a total value of C$1,958,828.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 431,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,109,055.40.

Total Energy Services Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 30th, Total Energy Services Inc purchased 260,400 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.41 per share, with a total value of C$1,149,041.04.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Total Energy Services Inc purchased 191,300 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.82 per share, with a total value of C$731,072.08.

TOT stock traded down C$0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$4.77. The company had a trading volume of 43,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,250. Total Energy Services Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.95 and a 52 week high of C$5.97. The company has a market cap of C$209.88 million and a P/E ratio of -17.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$4.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.22) by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$84.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$85.50 million. Research analysts expect that Total Energy Services Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

TOT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ATB Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total Energy Services in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Total Energy Services to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.42.

About Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

