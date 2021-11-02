TouchCon Reaches Market Cap of $1.20 Million (TOC)

TouchCon (CURRENCY:TOC) traded 31.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One TouchCon coin can now be bought for about $0.0114 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, TouchCon has traded up 122.9% against the US dollar. TouchCon has a market cap of $1.20 million and $62,229.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TouchCon alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $276.07 or 0.00435460 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000087 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001129 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $669.05 or 0.01055337 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003409 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

TouchCon Profile

TOC is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,000,000 coins. The official website for TouchCon is www.touchcon.org . The official message board for TouchCon is medium.com/@touchconinfo . TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The TouchCon is an advertising reward platform that scans the Smart QR Code (SQC) to be used for advertisement of goods and services, and connects the user who wants to receive the cryptocurrency and the advertiser who needs the information data of such users (customers). “

Buying and Selling TouchCon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TouchCon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TouchCon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TouchCon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TouchCon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TouchCon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.