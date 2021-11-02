TransAlta Renewables Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:RNW)

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) – Investment analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for TransAlta Renewables in a report released on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.61. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $20.50 price objective on the stock.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$92.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$108.70 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$22.00 target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$21.00 target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransAlta Renewables presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$20.50.

Shares of TSE RNW opened at C$18.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$20.11. TransAlta Renewables has a twelve month low of C$16.72 and a twelve month high of C$24.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.0783 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. TransAlta Renewables’s payout ratio is currently 184.31%.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.