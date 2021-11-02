Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $77.00

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $77.00 and last traded at $77.00, with a volume of 7 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.86.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TRNS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Transcat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Transcat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Transcat from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Transcat from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Transcat currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $572.80 million, a P/E ratio of 54.61, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.62.

In other Transcat news, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 6,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $443,428.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Gary J. Haseley bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $67,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 33,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,269,650.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Transcat by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Transcat by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Transcat by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,792 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,173,000 after buying an additional 9,068 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Transcat by 1,879.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,910 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 20,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Transcat by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,890 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

