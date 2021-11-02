Transphorm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGAN) Short Interest Up 49.0% in October

Transphorm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGAN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 49.0% from the September 30th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Transphorm in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Shares of TGAN stock opened at $5.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.12 million and a P/E ratio of -7.83. Transphorm has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $9.50.

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Transphorm will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

About Transphorm

Transphorm, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components used in power conversion in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. Its GaN devices allows customers to design smaller, lighter, and cooler power systems creating increased functional value in end products, including smartphone power adapters/fast-chargers, power supplies for datacenter servers/communication, industrial power converters, and chargers/converters/inverters for electric vehicles.

