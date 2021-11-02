Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU) Shares Sold by Caas Capital Management LP

Caas Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU) by 39.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,750 shares during the quarter. Caas Capital Management LP’s holdings in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,075,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,424,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,373,000 after acquiring an additional 510,045 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I by 0.5% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,205,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I by 12.0% during the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,119,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,211,000 after acquiring an additional 119,500 shares during the period. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the first quarter worth about $10,050,000.

ATVCU stock opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. Tribe Capital Growth Corp I has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.91.

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

