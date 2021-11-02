Trimble (TRMB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Trimble has set its FY 2021 guidance at $2.450-$2.650 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $2.45-2.65 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.23 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.01%. Trimble’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect Trimble to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $87.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.56, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.01. Trimble has a 12 month low of $48.58 and a 12 month high of $96.49.

In other Trimble news, VP Julie A. Shepard sold 2,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.20, for a total value of $188,479.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,100,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 3,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $305,299.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,578.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 323,510 shares of company stock valued at $29,236,572 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trimble stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 518,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,495 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.21% of Trimble worth $42,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Trimble in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Trimble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

About Trimble

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

