Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) CEO Aaron P. Graft Sells 16,434 Shares

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 16,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.18, for a total transaction of $1,860,000.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ TBK opened at $119.86 on Tuesday. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.12 and a 12 month high of $120.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.88 and a 200-day moving average of $86.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.07.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.14). Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 17.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1,325.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TBK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $112.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.07 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.51.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

