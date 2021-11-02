trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Issues Earnings Results

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. trivago had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

TRVG traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $2.57. 20,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,253,076. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.60 million, a PE ratio of -43.50 and a beta of 1.76. trivago has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $5.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.60.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in trivago stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) by 128.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,959 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,292 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in trivago were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRVG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of trivago from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of trivago from $4.00 to $3.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.81.

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

