Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) – Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Molina Healthcare in a report issued on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the company will earn $13.35 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $13.32. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Molina Healthcare’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $16.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.62 EPS.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.03. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.09.

MOH stock opened at $297.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Molina Healthcare has a 1 year low of $189.31 and a 1 year high of $304.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.32. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total value of $79,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

