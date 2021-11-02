Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for TTM Technologies in a research note issued on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.37.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TTMI. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ TTMI opened at $13.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 74.83 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.46. TTM Technologies has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $15.36.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $556.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.70 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 1.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTMI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 106.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,572,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,684,000 after buying an additional 2,871,165 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in TTM Technologies by 3,089.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,788,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,402 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies during the third quarter valued at $10,735,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies during the second quarter valued at $10,371,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies during the first quarter valued at $9,629,000.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

