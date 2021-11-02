Truist Securities Lowers LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Price Target to $275.00

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) had its target price lowered by Truist Securities from $320.00 to $275.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

TREE has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on LendingTree from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist decreased their price objective on LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on LendingTree from $365.00 to $265.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $296.11.

TREE stock opened at $154.17 on Friday. LendingTree has a 52-week low of $130.02 and a 52-week high of $372.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.43 and a beta of 1.48.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $1.31. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $297.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that LendingTree will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Neil Salvage sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total transaction of $370,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,475 shares in the company, valued at $644,508.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Henderson sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $124,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TREE. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in LendingTree by 711.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in LendingTree by 15.6% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in LendingTree by 545.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LendingTree in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in LendingTree by 13.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

