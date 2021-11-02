TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TTEC. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

In related news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 10,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $1,054,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,676,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,745,365.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 3,300 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total transaction of $364,188.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,550,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,913,290.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,400 shares of company stock worth $13,162,052 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in TTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in TTEC in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in TTEC by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TTEC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TTEC by 251.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. 35.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $97.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.38. TTEC has a 52 week low of $55.24 and a 52 week high of $113.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.80.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.41. TTEC had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 40.58%. The firm had revenue of $554.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TTEC will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.43. This represents a yield of 1%. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.61%.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

