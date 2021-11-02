Tucows (TCX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Tucows had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $75.09 million during the quarter.

TCX stock opened at $82.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.04. Tucows has a fifty-two week low of $68.67 and a fifty-two week high of $94.20. The company has a market cap of $885.85 million, a PE ratio of 131.57 and a beta of 0.66.

In other Tucows news, CEO Elliot Noss sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $774,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David John Woroch sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total transaction of $324,402.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,749,482.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tucows in the 2nd quarter valued at $456,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Tucows by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,558 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Tucows by 203.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after buying an additional 23,471 shares during the period. 61.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows, Inc is an Internet services company. The firm engages in the provision of domain names, email and other internet services. It operates through the following segments: The Mobile, The Fiber, and Domain Services. The Mobile segment will contain Mobile Services Enabler (“”MSE””) and professional services product offerings, as well as the retail sale of mobile phones and retail telephony services.

