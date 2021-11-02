Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys Shares of 5,862 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.13.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $209.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.47 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The firm has a market cap of $119.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. Equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.41%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Featured Article: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.