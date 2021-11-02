Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Increases Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 290.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 21.4% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 39.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

FDS stock opened at $434.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $396.56 and a 200-day moving average of $359.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $294.21 and a 12 month high of $445.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.75.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 43.41%. The company had revenue of $411.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 29.29%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 1,935 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.13, for a total transaction of $691,046.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,935 shares in the company, valued at $691,046.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 4,554 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.13, for a total transaction of $1,658,248.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $691,847. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,353 shares of company stock valued at $9,177,654. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $303.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $286.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $379.60.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

