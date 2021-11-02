Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Lowers Stock Holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,893 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TNL. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth $751,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at about $828,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,424,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth about $5,707,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $33,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

TNL opened at $56.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.93. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1-year low of $32.30 and a 1-year high of $68.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.55.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.79 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is presently -127.66%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.43.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

Recommended Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.