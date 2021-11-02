Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New $1.38 Million Investment in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MED. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 126.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,506,000 after buying an additional 70,184 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 96,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,293,000 after buying an additional 47,057 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medifast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,370,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,441,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $407,824,000 after buying an additional 38,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Medifast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,764,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Medifast news, Director Kevin G. Byrnes sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.99, for a total transaction of $149,399.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,106.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $286.16 per share, with a total value of $40,634.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 765 shares in the company, valued at $218,912.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MED has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$395.00 target price on shares of Medifast in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of MED opened at $211.67 on Tuesday. Medifast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.06 and a 12-month high of $336.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $209.82 and its 200 day moving average is $251.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.45.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.66. Medifast had a return on equity of 90.26% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $394.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Medifast’s quarterly revenue was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.14%.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

