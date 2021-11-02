Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases 8,456 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 117.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,456 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 7,445 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 319,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,817,000 after acquiring an additional 75,271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $115.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.49 and its 200-day moving average is $97.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.36. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.05 and a 52 week high of $115.85.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $926.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.51 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.86%. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLH shares. CJS Securities upgraded Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.78.

In other news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.99, for a total transaction of $205,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,447.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 2,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $214,935.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,650 shares of company stock worth $5,530,472. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

