Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases 89,397 Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 266.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,397 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,002,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,493,000 after purchasing an additional 890,172 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,201,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,244,000 after purchasing an additional 539,022 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,218,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,332,000 after purchasing an additional 144,527 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 404.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,131,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,926,000 after acquiring an additional 907,467 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 7.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,115,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,742,000 after acquiring an additional 75,639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.83% of the company’s stock.

ARR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $10.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jonestrading cut shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

Shares of NYSE:ARR opened at $10.75 on Tuesday. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $12.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.87 million, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.98.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 144.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.02%.

In other ARMOUR Residential REIT news, CFO James R. Mountain sold 33,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $364,297.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Zimmer sold 28,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $310,640.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

