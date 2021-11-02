Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Raises Position in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) by 387.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,320 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.12% of OptimizeRx worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 919.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 80,404 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 392.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners boosted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 20,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,332,000. Institutional investors own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

In related news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $1,403,277.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 2,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $149,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,159 shares of company stock worth $8,817,766. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on OPRX shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OptimizeRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OptimizeRx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $96.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.29. OptimizeRx Co. has a one year low of $19.61 and a one year high of $99.18. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 805.83 and a beta of 0.66.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.35 million. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 2.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

Further Reading: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX).

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.