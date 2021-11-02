Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 1,093 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,627 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,420,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3,020.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 517,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,484,000 after acquiring an additional 501,019 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,920,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,933,000 after acquiring an additional 338,522 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,159,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,046,000 after acquiring an additional 223,480 shares during the period. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total transaction of $246,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $96.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.68. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.67 and a 1 year high of $104.35.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 40.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 54.84%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.79.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

