Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes $1.30 Million Position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 75,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.10% of Heartland Express as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HTLD. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Heartland Express by 55.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 678,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,292,000 after purchasing an additional 242,689 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Heartland Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,137,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Heartland Express by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,118,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,687,000 after acquiring an additional 176,808 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Heartland Express by 160.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 279,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 172,010 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Heartland Express by 303.2% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 183,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 137,697 shares during the period. 56.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HTLD stock opened at $16.32 on Tuesday. Heartland Express, Inc. has a one year low of $15.71 and a one year high of $20.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.48.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Heartland Express had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Heartland Express declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, August 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase 3,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

