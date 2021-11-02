Tupperware Brands (TUP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Tupperware Brands to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.38. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 7.25% and a negative return on equity of 92.72%. The company had revenue of $464.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Tupperware Brands to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Tupperware Brands stock opened at $23.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.90 and its 200-day moving average is $23.53. Tupperware Brands has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $38.59. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.87.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tupperware Brands stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 187.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 534,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 348,656 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.07% of Tupperware Brands worth $12,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Tupperware Brands from $38.00 to $41.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.13.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

