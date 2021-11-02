Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $525.00 to $580.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. Tyler Technologies traded as high as $548.26 and last traded at $543.00, with a volume of 844 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $543.22.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $492.56 target price (up from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.95.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.23, for a total transaction of $97,246.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.60, for a total value of $1,211,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,401 shares in the company, valued at $12,793,924.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,624 shares of company stock valued at $7,030,123 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $485.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $459.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.45 and a beta of 0.59.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.24. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $459.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:TYL)

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Featured Article: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.