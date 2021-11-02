U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Shares Gap Up to $9.68

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.68, but opened at $10.74. U.S. Silica shares last traded at $10.58, with a volume of 3,368 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.34. The stock has a market cap of $792.39 million, a P/E ratio of -156.00 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The mining company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $267.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.75 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.93%. The company’s revenue was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James Derek Ussery sold 22,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $198,794.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Zach Carusona sold 31,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $293,064.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,995,852 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,752,000 after acquiring an additional 97,184 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 120.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,745,741 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,684 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 13.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,453,133 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,918,000 after acquiring an additional 404,533 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 20.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,215,357 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,169,000 after acquiring an additional 536,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,327,730 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,348,000 after acquiring an additional 23,532 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses in delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

