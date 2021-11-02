Ubex Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $865,152.00 (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 22.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. One Ubex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ubex has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. Ubex has a total market capitalization of $1.94 million and approximately $865,152.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ubex Profile

Ubex (UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Ubex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

